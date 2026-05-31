Miami's Haitian community celebrates the country's first World Cup berth in 52 years

MIAMI: Members of Miami's Haitian community pressed against a stage on a rainy Saturday to cheer on forward Duckens Nazon, defender Martin Experience and other members of the country's national soccer team ahead of a pair of friendly matches next week.

For a few hours, nothing else mattered for the soccer-loving people of the troubled Caribbean country, which is playing in the World Cup for the first time in 52 years.

"We will show that we are united, no matter what," Nazon said in Creole, standing in front of a large Haitian flag commemorating Haitian Heritage Month, which is celebrated every May in the U.S.

"I want for this World Cup to be the beginning of a new Haiti," he said.

Since qualifying for the World Cup for only the second time in the country's history, players have vowed to represent hope and joy for the nation, which has been beset by crisis and instability.

That pride was on display Saturday at an art museum in North Miami, which houses one of the largest Haitian populations in the United States.

Fans draped themselves in Haitian flags and danced to upbeat compas music while children kicked around soccer balls at the small meet-and-greet.

Many were in awe at seeing their country reach soccer's biggest stage again.