PSG edge Arsenal on penalties to retain Champions League title

BUDAPEST: Paris Saint-Germain claimed back-to-back Champions League triumphs with a 4-3 shoot-out win over Arsenal following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Saturday, with Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missing from the spot.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions showed great resilience to take the game beyond 120 minutes in Budapest, but fell to a second final defeat, 20 years after their first against Barcelona in 2006.

Luis Enrique's side became only the second besides Real Madrid to win the competition in consecutive years in the Champions League era.

"It is even bigger because we knew of the difficulties of playing against Arsenal, and for us as a team and a city it is incredible to win it," Luis Enrique told broadcaster Canal Plus.

PSG's first triumph was 55 years in the making, 14 of those under Qatari ownership, the second could start what they hope is a period of dominance and dynasty-building.

"It was Real Madrid and now it's us too," PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz told Movistar.

"They defended all through the game and football is fair... today the right team won."

As soon as the final whistle blew, the Parc des Princes - packed to capacity and where the match was shown on six giant screens - erupted in celebration.

Fireworks lit up the pitch as more than 48,000 PSG supporters chanted "Champions of Europe" and "back-to-back".

Cheers, car horns and the sound of firecrackers also echoed through the streets of the French capital. Nearly 100,000 people are expected to attend a victory parade near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday.