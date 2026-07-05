Real heroes in Verde & Spirit

Forget the fact they were eliminated at the hands of the holders in Miami. They helped the tournament rise above politics and showed why the World Cup mattered —continues to matter—to a lot of people across the globe. They are a small group of volcanic islands off the coast of West Africa, but by the time their thriller against Argentina finished, scores of football fans had already adopted them as their second team. Forget the fact that there are only 500,000 Cape Verdeans in nine of the 10 islands that make up their small country; just about every football fan will happily wear their colours from now till eternity.

When the tournament began on June 11, Vozinha, their 40-year-old goalkeeper, had 50,000 followers on Instagram. On Friday night, he had over 21 million followers, more than World Cup winners Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer and Emiliano Martinez. Without a club currently, but he’s one of the most famous unemployed people on the planet.

Vozinha, though, is just part of the story. It’s hard to tell the story of the Blue Sharks (their moniker) without mentioning how the Irish-born centre-back, Roberto Lopes, was recruited by the federation via LinkedIn. The former banker threw away everything he had built when the federation approached him for a second time. A career in international football was what he had hoped for. But even he wouldn’t have dreamt of a month like this. Six in the current team have links to Rotterdam, the Dutch city that’s home to 23,000 people of Cape Verdean descent.