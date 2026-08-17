Hockey World Cup: Chance for women's team to accelerate development cycle

BENGALURU: It was a case of so near, yet so far for Salima Tete & her colleagues. Up against China in their first match of the World Cup on Sunday, the Indian team gave it as good as they got before pocketing a point. It could have been all three if they had held their nerve, but the 2-2 draw could have a positive impact.

If nothing else, it will have shown the Indian team that they can go toe-to-toe with the reigning Olympic silver medallists. It's why matches like these are important in the early development cycle for teams. The last few times these two sides had faced each other, China had walked all over India. In the final of the Asia Cup, it was 4-1. If you want to stretch the aggregate score to the last four meetings, 14-4.

With a point on the board, India can now have legitimate designs on advancing to the next group phase of the competition, considering China were the best team in Pool D. Before they face England, another superior opponent in terms of ranking in the final match on Thursday, they know they have to get maximum points against South Africa on Tuesday.