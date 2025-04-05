IPL 2025 | CSK vs DC: Rahul fifty keeps Delhi motoring along

Earlier, Noor Ahmed made a breakthrough in the 11th over to snap the partnership between Rahul and skipper Axar Patel. Patel misjudged the googly, letting the ball pass between his bat and pad to be castled.

Patel had joined Rahul after Ravindra Jadeja took the second wicket dismissing Abhishek Porel in the seventh over.

Porel looked to use the face on the flatter ball by Jadeja but could not get it through. Pathirana took a simple catch to dismiss the second Delhi wicket.

After losing an early wicket, Delhi batters have taken a steady stand on the pitch with a 50-run partnership between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel at the end of the powerplay.

Khaleel Ahmed struck early as he dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk. With some serious away swings in the first over, a slow ball pushed McGurk to play a big shot. He mistimed it and got caught out by Ashwin behind mid on.

DC are 92/3 after 11 overs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had won the toss and chose to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the latter's home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"We are going to bat first. Feels like there’ll be help for the bowlers. Expect it to get slower as the game progresses," said DC skipper Axar Patel.

The Delhi side made an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign winning both their matches. They currently sit at the second spot on the points table just behind the Punjab Kings on net run rate.

On the other hand, the five-time IPL champions had a stuttering start to the season under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. While they opened the season with a win over the Mumbai Indians, they have since slipped with two back-to-back defeats - a 50-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who ended a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk, and a narrow six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

As both teams prepare for today's clash, DC will aim to maintain their win streak while CSK will look to leverage the home conditions to their favour.

Playing XI

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma