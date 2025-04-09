RCB vs DC: Intriguing battle, dotted with interesting personal match-ups on cards

BENGALURU: Drama and mayhem is on the cards when fearless Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals take on each other in a high-stake IPL match, where the outcome will be governed by a clutch of intriguing personal match-ups, here on Thursday.

The Capitals have three wins from as many matches, and the Royal Challengers bagged three victories from four games. That record testifies their wonderful shapeshifting ability according to opponents and conditions.

Royal Challengers have mastered conditions as distinct as Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and their lone stumble came at home against Gujarat Titans. It was more to do with a rather out of character Chinnaswamy pitch taking them by surprise than any sudden erosion in skills.

The RCB will be wiser for that experience against the Delhi side, who have wins at varied Visakhapatnam and Chennai tracks. But the hosts will be a confident group as star batter Virat Kohli made a return to run-making ways after an all too brief blip.

If the 22-yard strip here retains its nature from that GT match, then Kohli's form will be crucial for RCB.