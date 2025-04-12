DC vs MI: Rohit faces spin test, Rahul up for Bumrah challenge

NEW DELHI: An out-of-form Rohit Sharma will look to rediscover his touch and prove his relevance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he faces the Delhi Capitals’ potent spin trio when Mumbai Indians return to action here on Sunday.

While Rohit continues to fight for rhythm, MI will hope Jasprit Bumrah can unsettle KL Rahul, Delhi’s most dependable batter so far, in a clash that could significantly alter both teams’ momentum this season.

Delhi, one of the standout teams in the opening phase of the tournament, will enter the fixture as favourites. They are chasing their fifth win on the trot, while Mumbai, led by a lone-fighting Hardik Pandya, are desperate to avoid a fifth defeat in six games, a scenario that could push them further into crisis after a dismal last season.

In tough times, fans expect their icons to step up, and Rohit must deliver with the bat. So far, he has scored just 38 runs in four matches.