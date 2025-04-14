Prayer & devotional songs ahead of every match: LSG's way at Ekana

LUCKNOW: There are different rituals teams perform before a series or a season. And sometimes before every match. Lucknow Super Giants is one such team this IPL to follow more traditional and pious path to invoke the spirits.

Unlike other franchises, Lucknow perform Puja at South Corridor, South Block here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow before every match followed by Ganesh Aarti.

The soothing voice of famous singer Anuradha Paudwal fills the air with devotional songs spreading positivity. "Yes, we perform Puja before every home match here at the venue," Vinay Chopra, LSG's chief executive officer, told this daily. The practice is an attempt to inculcate Indian tradition in the league in the presence of whosoever is available in the team management.

It's not that other teams do not perform Puja or follow religious rituals. But most of them perform it at the beginning of the season. Take for instance, Punjab Kings, whose home games are being hosted in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. They organised a Havan (a sacred fire ritual) at the venue with head coach Ricky Ponting, players and other support staff attending the customary practice. "Yes, we hold religious rituals ahead of the tournament seeking blessings of God. A prayer will also be organised before PBKS's first game in Dharamsala," a PBKS spokesperson told this daily.

Given the importance of the Monday's game, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has also accompanied the team to Lucknow. When asked about any customary practice the team follows at Chepauk, he said, "I am a devotee of Ganesha so I offer prayer everyday. There are individuals who like to pray before matches and they do so but collectively as a team we do not offer prayers."

LSG might be different in this sense but the pious beginning in compliance with Indian traditions is certainly a commendable step.