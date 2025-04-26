IPL 2025 | Blistering knocks by Arya, Prabhsimran lift PBKS to 201/4 against KKR

Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh sent Kolkata Knight Riders on a leather hunt as Punjab Kings posted 201/4 in their IPL clash at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
The 120-run opening stand was finally broken by Andre Russell after 11.5 overs, with Arya being caught at deep midwicket for 69 off 35 balls.
Prabhsimran reached his fifty soon after and followed it up by smashing 19 off a Varun Chakravarthy over.
However, he then hit a full toss from Vaibhav Arora down Rovman Powell's throat at long-off to depart for 83 off 49 balls.
Gleen Maxwell flopped again, being castled by Chakravarthy for seven, while Marco Jansen, who was promoted to No. 5, could not make it count, falling to Arora for three.
Andre Russell bowled a tidy last over, conceding just eight, as Punjab, which were looking good for much more, barely crossed the 200 mark.
After Prabhsimran fell to leave Punjab at 160/2 in 14.3 overs, they could only manage 41 runs in the last 33 balls.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 25 off 16 balls, while Josh Inglis was not out on 11 off six balls.
Earlier, PBKS won the toss and chose to bat against KKR.
When the two sides met for the first time this season, PBKS successfully defended the lowest-ever total in IPL history, defeating KKR by just 16 runs.
KKR, who have had a shaky season so far with only three wins from eight matches, will be looking to bounce back and strengthen their push for qualification. PBKS on the other hand, currently fifth with five wins from eight games, will aim to break into the top four. PBKS have so far lost only one away game this season.
Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai have been included in the playing XI for PBKS while KKR also have made two changes bringing in Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya, replacing Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh.
Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact players:
KKR: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.
PBKS: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Pravin Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge.