IPL 2025 | Blistering knocks by Arya, Prabhsimran lift PBKS to 201/4 against KKR

Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh sent Kolkata Knight Riders on a leather hunt as Punjab Kings posted 201/4 in their IPL clash at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The 120-run opening stand was finally broken by Andre Russell after 11.5 overs, with Arya being caught at deep midwicket for 69 off 35 balls.

Prabhsimran reached his fifty soon after and followed it up by smashing 19 off a Varun Chakravarthy over.

However, he then hit a full toss from Vaibhav Arora down Rovman Powell's throat at long-off to depart for 83 off 49 balls.

Gleen Maxwell flopped again, being castled by Chakravarthy for seven, while Marco Jansen, who was promoted to No. 5, could not make it count, falling to Arora for three.

Andre Russell bowled a tidy last over, conceding just eight, as Punjab, which were looking good for much more, barely crossed the 200 mark.

After Prabhsimran fell to leave Punjab at 160/2 in 14.3 overs, they could only manage 41 runs in the last 33 balls.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 25 off 16 balls, while Josh Inglis was not out on 11 off six balls.