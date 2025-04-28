When Mumbai Indians are on a roll, other teams should be scared: Piyush Chawla on MI's dominating win over LSG

Speaking exclusively on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Piyush Chawla analysed Mumbai Indians' (MI) dominant win over Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) crucial triumph against Delhi Capitals (DC), highlighting key performances, pivotal moments, and team strategies.

Chawla said MI has match winners althroughout their playing 11, be Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma at the batting end or Jasprit Bumrah and Will Jacks on uprooting the crucial wickets.

"I think things are falling in place; whatever Hardik is doing, it's happening for the team, and that's what this team is all about. So that's why this team is on a roll, and when Mumbai Indians are on a roll, every other team should be scared of them."

Chawla also highlighted on RCB's performance against DC.

"RCB is playing fantastic cricket, and you have to give credit to the team," he said, praising Bhubaneshwar Kumar's capability with the old ball and VIrat Kohli and Krunal Pandya's calculated partnership under pressure and keeping the run rate under control.

"The team is looking fantastic, and the way they're playing, everything is contributing to the cause, and that's why they're winning everything away from home.”

"No matter how Virat has scored his 50 runs, what's important is getting those crucial two points in the points table. RCB wanted somebody to anchor the innings — the score wasn’t that big — and especially after losing three wickets, you need someone to anchor and not lose too many wickets from one end, so the others can revolve around you. That’s exactly what Virat has done," the JioStar expert highlighted, adding, "Krunal is somebody who plays spinners well, and that's why he becomes more dangerous in that middle phase. It was a difficult wicket to bat on. That's why you have to give a lot of credit to Krunal. The way he batted, took responsibility, and took calculated chances."

He was all praise for Bhubaneshwar's death bowling and how he used the ball to good effect concerning just eight runs of the two death overs.

"Imagine if he had given away around 20-22 runs, chasing 180+ would have been a huge difference. You will not see that aggressive fast bowling from Bhuvi, but he made sure he’s doing the job for the team whenever he plays.”

