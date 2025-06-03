IPL 2025 Final | PBKS choose to bowl against RCB as both teams eye first-ever IPL title

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Not just another game. It’s a big final. Going to be a tremendous feeling,” said PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar said that he too wanted to bowl first.

“Just another game for us, we will try give our best,” he said.