I wouldn't be wanting to bowl to our batters, it's scary: SRH skipper Cummins

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins described his team's batting performance as "scary" after they amassed a staggering 286 for six against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday.
Cummins, in awe of his batters' onslaught, admitted he would not want to bowl to them himself.
"I wouldn't be wanting to bowl to our batters. Unbelievable. That was scary," Cummins said during the post-match presentation. "You know it's going to be tough (for the bowlers), but when you get such a big score, one over can win you the game. We have been able to keep the core of the side together."
Hyderabad pacer Harshal Patel acknowledged that having a mammoth total on the board gave the bowlers an advantage on the batting-friendly Uppal pitch.
"I felt we were better with the execution barring a few overs. It helps when you have nearly 290 on the board," Patel said. "There's a fine line between being defensive and being aggressive, and it depends on the context of the game. There will be times when we need to go hard on the stumps, but when you have 270-280 on the board, our job gets easier since we have to just bowl defensively."
Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in skipper Riyan Parag defended the team's decision to bowl first on a flat track, calling it a collective call.
"It was tough, just like I expected, and credit to SRH, but we could have executed better," Parag said. "I feel collectively we took that decision (to bowl first), and it was the right decision, but it was about executing better."
Sunrisers Hyderabad's total of 286 for six was the highest in IPL history, handing Rajasthan Royals a 44-run defeat.