I wouldn't be wanting to bowl to our batters, it's scary: SRH skipper Cummins

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins described his team's batting performance as "scary" after they amassed a staggering 286 for six against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday.

Cummins, in awe of his batters' onslaught, admitted he would not want to bowl to them himself.

"I wouldn't be wanting to bowl to our batters. Unbelievable. That was scary," Cummins said during the post-match presentation. "You know it's going to be tough (for the bowlers), but when you get such a big score, one over can win you the game. We have been able to keep the core of the side together."

Hyderabad pacer Harshal Patel acknowledged that having a mammoth total on the board gave the bowlers an advantage on the batting-friendly Uppal pitch.