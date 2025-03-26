IPL 2025 Updates| RR vs KKR: Royals slump after steady start, lose half their side under 100

Rajasthan Royals (RR) kept losing wickets at key intervals despite a steady start against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL clash in Guwahati on Wednesday.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl, handing Moeen Ali his debut in place of the injured Sunil Narine. The Royals, meanwhile, brought in Wanindu Hasaranga for Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson opened for Rajasthan, looking to maximize the Powerplay. The duo started positively, but Vaibhav Arora struck in the third over, rattling Samson’s leg stump for 13 off 11 balls.

Skipper Riyan Parag joined Jaiswal, keeping the scoreboard ticking as Rajasthan reached 50/1 at the end of the Powerplay. However, KKR hit back in the eighth over when Varun Chakravarthy removed Parag, who miscued a big shot straight into Quinton de Kock’s gloves.

Jaiswal, the set batter, fell soon after, holing out to Harshit Rana at deep midwicket off Moeen Ali’s bowling in the ninth over, leaving Rajasthan in a spot of bother at 69/3.

However, wickets continued to tumble as KKR’s spinners ran through the Royals' middle order, reducing them to well under 100.

Hasaranga, promoted up the order, lasted just four deliveries before chipping one to Rahane at extra cover, handing Varun his second wicket. Moeen then struck again, knocking over Nitish Rana’s middle stump as RR slumped to 82/5 at the of 11 overs.

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and impact player Shubham Dubey now look to salvage RR’s innings on a track where KKR’s spinners are in complete control, as they aim to post a competitive total for their bowlers to defend.

Both teams are searching for a response after opening-game defeats.

KKR fell to a seven-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Rajasthan suffered a 44-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A key concern for both sides has been their faltering batting and bowling units—something they will aim to set right tonight.