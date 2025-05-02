Bowling alongside Boult & Bumrah has helped: Chahar

The Agra-born player credited the entire team for his good output so far. "I think we're playing good cricket as a unit and everybody is in form, including bowlers and batters. Everybody has performed in the last 8 to 9 matches. Obviously, when you're performing as a team and then you, as a player, have confidence. So I think it's just the collective teamwork and everybody being in form that gives a lot of confidence," said Chahar.

Bowling alongside the likes of Boult and Bumrah, two big names in the world of fast bowling, has certainly given him that little bit of edge. "When you are bowling with world-class partners, it becomes easy for you because if you have a bad over, they are there to back you up by chipping in with breakthroughs. It then becomes easy for me to come and bowl to the new batter," said Chahar.

"These guys have done well in international cricket, and that experience is helping me. When you bowl as a group, it becomes difficult for the opposition," he added.