SRH coach Vettori reasons 'inconsistency' and 'tricky conditions' for under-par performances

CHENNAI: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have shown very little of what they've done last season, this year. Despite SRH' elimination from the playoff race of the IPL on Monday, Head Coach Daniel Vettori thinks he saw 'probably the best performance of the season.'

"It's something (fielding and bowling) that we really talk long and hard about in training and in the meetings. So, to come out there and start so well, it was a very good performance. So, it's frustrating that we couldn't finish it, but that's cricket," he said in the post-match presser following the abandoned match against Delhi Capitals.

Vettori opened up about the high expectations this season, all due to their journey to the final last year.

"Obviously it's disappointing. We came (into this season) with high hopes, But we just haven't been consistent enough with our performances and just not being able to put complete performances together," he added.