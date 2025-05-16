'Thinking cricketer' Krunal proves his value

PRIOR to the start of IPL this year, bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya's acquisition by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) raised doubts. His credentials as the lead spinner for the franchise were questioned despite the think-tank assembling a balanced squad, addressing key concerns.

Pandya had responded to those doubts by racking up his best numbers in his IPL career. With 14 wickets so far, he has also been one of the economical bowlers (8.57), with Josh Hazlewood marginally better (8.44).

What is key in his performances so far, is his game consciousness, according to JioHotstar expert for IPL and former India great Sunil Gavaskar. "Krunal has got this ability to think on his feet. Obviously, situations are fluid in cricket and particularly in T20 cricket, the game can change around in an over," he stated in an Star Sports Press Room with former India batter Suresh Raina on the eve of Saturday's IPL fixture, which resumes after a week. "He tries to outthink the batter. He's not a big turner of the ball. He'll vary his line and length, he'll bowl the short ball, he'll bowl the bouncer. So he keeps making the batter think, because this game is so much of premeditated shot making by the batters. And more often than not, he manages to outthink them," said the former India captain.