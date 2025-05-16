'Thinking cricketer' Krunal proves his value

PRIOR to the start of IPL this year, bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya's acquisition by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) raised doubts. His credentials as the lead spinner for the franchise were questioned despite the think-tank assembling a balanced squad, addressing key concerns.
Pandya had responded to those doubts by racking up his best numbers in his IPL career. With 14 wickets so far, he has also been one of the economical bowlers (8.57), with Josh Hazlewood marginally better (8.44).
What is key in his performances so far, is his game consciousness, according to JioHotstar expert for IPL and former India great Sunil Gavaskar. "Krunal has got this ability to think on his feet. Obviously, situations are fluid in cricket and particularly in T20 cricket, the game can change around in an over," he stated in an Star Sports Press Room with former India batter Suresh Raina on the eve of Saturday's IPL fixture, which resumes after a week. "He tries to outthink the batter. He's not a big turner of the ball. He'll vary his line and length, he'll bowl the short ball, he'll bowl the bouncer. So he keeps making the batter think, because this game is so much of premeditated shot making by the batters. And more often than not, he manages to outthink them," said the former India captain.
That observation of Gavaskar can be testified with the left-arm spinner's execution. At the first game of the season at Eden Gardens against KKR, Krunal was given the ball. KKR were at 107 for one after 10 overs. In two overs, he sent back skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer. He had explained about the 'change of pace' in an interview post match. "You have to go with the flow with how cricket is evolving. Right now their skillset of the batters these days, with the ability to hit sixes and make good shots consistently, you have to also make sure to up your game," he explained.
Even with the power-hitters, Krunal had shown his tactical prowess, with slower balls getting Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh out in their win at Mullanpur. "It was much easier for them (openers) to hit faster balls. On that pitch, the slower you bowl, the more difficult it is to hit," he explained after RCB's win in an post-match interview.
With the bat, Krunal got his IPL highest score of 73 runs, in little time he was given.
In the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, it was the fourth wicket partnership he had with Virat Kohli that took RCB through, that too coming in at 26/3. "When it comes to batting as well, the way he bats is, he knows exactly what the situation is, and that is the reason why I call him a thinking cricketer. Because somebody who thinks on his feet is invaluable for his team," Gavaskar signed off.
Only time will tell whether that can help RCB win their maiden IPL title.