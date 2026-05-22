Kohli frenzy fuels ticket demand ahead of SRH-RCB clash in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Cricket fans in Hyderabad have spent the week glued to ticketing apps, hoping for a chance to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final IPL league-stage clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

For many, the excitement quickly gave way to frustration.

Tickets disappeared within minutes of release, queue numbers crossed one lakh and social media was flooded with black-market offers, many of them suspected scams.

“I was eagerly waiting for the match because I was really excited to watch Kohli play,” said Mohammed Faiz, who tried booking tickets for hours. “I was waiting from around 3 pm, but the queue on the District app was too long. It is disheartening because we do not get many chances to watch him play here.”

Fans said demand for the SRH-RCB fixture far exceeded that of a regular league game, driven largely by RCB’s recent winning streak and the possibility of watching Kohli live in Hyderabad.

Twenty-year-old Richa Kaushik said she and her friend kept the booking app open on phones and laptops from around 3.30 pm, continuously refreshing pages in the hope of getting through.

“The moment bookings opened around 5 pm, queue positions had already crossed one lakh. Even after waiting till nearly 9 pm, the tickets were sold out,” she said.

Kaushik, who is in Hyderabad from Mumbai for her summer vacation, said the disappointment only worsened after black-market sellers began flooding social media.

“There were so many scams on Instagram. The algorithm somehow figured out that I was looking for tickets,” she said. “People were selling tickets at three times the original price. A seat that originally cost around Rs 750 to Rs 2,000 was being sold for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.”