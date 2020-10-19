STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians after tied match goes into second super over

In the second set of Super Overs, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal toppled the 12-run target set by the defending champions.

Published: 19th October 2020

Kings XI Punjab players Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle celebrate after winning their Indian Premier League T20 match against Mumbai Indians. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

There was drama after drama after drama in Sunday’s second match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. For the first time in the history of IPL, a match twice went to Super Overs.

The win does not change Punjab's position on the table but they are currently level on points with the three teams above them, still allowing them the chance to make the playoffs. Mumbai slipped to second with 12 points from nine matches.

Chasing 177, Punjab were carried almost all the way by skipper KL Rahul but for Jasprit Bumrah, the captain could not take his team home.

Trent Boult bowled a fine final over to ensure a tie and the first of two Super Overs in the match. For Punjab, it must have been a feeling of deja vu as they almost contrived to lose the match from a winning position. There were handy contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Gayle (both 24).

The first Super Over saw questionable shot selection from both teams as it seemed nobody wanted to win the contest.

Rahul tried a reverse sweep off Bumrah while Rohit tried fancy flicks, none of which came off. Both Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were right on the mark as no team could score more than five. While Kieron Pollard did connect in the second Super Over, it ultimately proved too less.

Special mention to Agarwal for a brilliant save off the final ball and keeping his nerves to hit the winning runs off Boult.

Earlier, Punjab's lacklustre death bowling allowed the four-time champions to hit 54 in the last three overs thanks to lusty blows from Pollard and Nathan Coulter Nile after making a terrible start to post 176/6.

Brief Scores: MI 176/6 (De Kock 53, Pollard 34 n.o). KXIP 176/6 (Rahul 77, Bumrah 3/24). KXIP won in 2nd Super Over

