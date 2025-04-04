IPL 2025 | MI falls short against LSG despite Pandya's five-wicket haul

Earlier, the fall of Mitchell Marsh brought the in-form Nicholas Pooran to the crease.

The West Indian started ominously, hitting his second ball for a six and his third ball for a four, both off Mitchell Santner.

Mumbai skipper Pandya then decided to bring himself on. It paid off as he removed the dangerman in his very first over.

A short delivery climbed on Pooran who pulled it straight into the hands of Deepak Chahar at short fine leg, departing for 12 in six balls.

Marsh had smacked a fifty in just 27 balls as Lucknow Super Giants soared to 69/0 at the end of six overs against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match in Lucknow on Friday.

Marsh made 60 of those runs. His opening partner Markram had only made seven, although to be fair he only faced six balls in the entire powerplay.

Marsh offered a return catch to Vignesh Puthur in the next over without adding to his score. But he'd set up the perfect platform for the LSG middle order.

Earlier, after a sedate start, with just six from the opening over by Trent Boult, LSG got going with 15 coming off a Chahar over.

Chahar was replaced by rookie Ashwani Kumar, fresh from his heroics against KKR in which he grabbed four wickets on his IPL debut. Ashwani conceded just three in his first over.

The fifth over saw the introduction of spin in the form of Santner who was hit for successive boundaries by Marsh as LSG reached 46/0.

But it was in the final over of the powerplay that Marsh decided to step on the gas, smashing Ashwani for 23.