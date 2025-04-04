IPL 2025 | MI falls short against LSG despite Pandya's five-wicket haul

Hardik Pandya's maiden five-wicket haul in T20s and Suryakumar Yadav's 67 went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their IPL match.
MI skipper Pandya delivered an impressive spell, finishing with figures of 5 for 36, but couldn't prevent LSG from putting up a challenging total of 203 for 8 after being asked to bat first.
Mumbai Indians managed to score only 191 for 5 in 20 overs.
Earlier, Naman Dhir and SKY counterattacked brilliantly after Mumbai Indians lost their openers cheaply in a steep chase of 204.
While Dhir fell for 46 in just 24 balls, SKY reached his fifty in 31 balls. At the end of 15 overs, MI were 143/3 with SKY on 61 and Tilak Varma on 14.
LSG had struck two early blows to peg back MI, with Will Jacks the first to go, caught on the boundary by Ravi Bishnoi off Akash Deep for five.
Four balls later, Ryan Rickelton followed him back to the dugout for 10, also caught by Bishnoi in what was almost an action replay of the previous dismissal, except that the bowler this time was Shardul Thakur.
That left Mumbai at 17/2 in the third over.
But Dhir and SKY then put on 69 in just 34 balls to put the pressure right back on LSG. Dhir was the more aggressive of the two, belting 21 off a Deep over.
It was Digvesh Rathi who made the breakthrough, castling Dhir and then repeating his 'notebook' celebration.
A late blitz by David Miller saw Lucknow Super Giants cross the 200 mark against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match at Lucknow on Friday.
The home team finished on 203/8, with Miller smashing 27 off 14 balls.
For Mumbai, skipper Hardik Pandya took two wickets in the final over to finish with figures of 5/36.
It was his first ever five-wicket haul in the IPL and also the first ever five-wicket haul by a captain in the history of the tournament.
All eyes were on LSG skipper Rishabh Pant when he arrived at the crease in the ninth over with the score at 91/2.
Pant was due for a biggie after making 0, 15 and 2 in his three previous outings.
But his opposite number Pandya had other ideas, inducing a leading edge that was brilliantly taken by substitute Corbin Bosch at mid off.
Pant's departure for 2 left LSG on the back foot at 108/3 after 11 overs.
However, Aiden Markram, who was mostly stuck at the non-striker's end during Mitchell Marsh's onslaught, stepped up with a fifty off 34 balls before becoming Pandya's third victim for 53 in the 18th over.
Earlier, the fall of Mitchell Marsh brought the in-form Nicholas Pooran to the crease.
The West Indian started ominously, hitting his second ball for a six and his third ball for a four, both off Mitchell Santner.
Mumbai skipper Pandya then decided to bring himself on. It paid off as he removed the dangerman in his very first over.
A short delivery climbed on Pooran who pulled it straight into the hands of Deepak Chahar at short fine leg, departing for 12 in six balls.
Marsh had smacked a fifty in just 27 balls as Lucknow Super Giants soared to 69/0 at the end of six overs against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match in Lucknow on Friday.
Marsh made 60 of those runs. His opening partner Markram had only made seven, although to be fair he only faced six balls in the entire powerplay.
Marsh offered a return catch to Vignesh Puthur in the next over without adding to his score. But he'd set up the perfect platform for the LSG middle order.
Earlier, after a sedate start, with just six from the opening over by Trent Boult, LSG got going with 15 coming off a Chahar over.
Chahar was replaced by rookie Ashwani Kumar, fresh from his heroics against KKR in which he grabbed four wickets on his IPL debut. Ashwani conceded just three in his first over.
The fifth over saw the introduction of spin in the form of Santner who was hit for successive boundaries by Marsh as LSG reached 46/0.
But it was in the final over of the powerplay that Marsh decided to step on the gas, smashing Ashwani for 23.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their fourth game of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
"We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. Not sure how it is going to play. Looks a decent track. Dew might come in later. Thought better to chase," said MI captain Hardik Pandya after the toss.
Both teams would be eager to claim two points, having each lost two of their three matches so far. MI enters the match on the back of a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
LSG captain Rishabh Pant will be looking to make an impact, especially after managing just 17 runs in the first three matches. Pant was acquired by LSG for Rs 27 crores, making him the most expensive player of the season.
Rohit Sharma is out due to injury.
“Rohit was hit on the knee. He is missing out,” confirmed MI skipper Hardik.
Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur