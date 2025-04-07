Reverse swing delights IPL bowlers after lifting of saliva ban

AHMEDABAD: The return of saliva on the ball in the Indian Premier League is helping bowlers generate reverse swing, with Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj among those reaping the benefits.

Siraj starred with figures of 4-17 in Gujarat's third straight victory in the T20 tournament when they thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets on Sunday.

The paceman beamed when asked if bowlers were enjoying the end of the saliva ban, saying, "100 percent".

"If the ball tails a bit, it is a wicket," Siraj said, after being named player of the match.

"When there is no saliva, the ball comes onto the bat easily. This rule makes it much better for the bowlers, with lbw and bowled now a chance (for the bowlers)."

The ban on saliva imposed during the Covid pandemic was lifted ahead of the 18th edition of the IPL last month.

The use of saliva to shine one side of the old ball and keep the other rough helps fast bowlers get the leather ball to swing late.

It was Siraj's second match-winning display after his 3-19 helped Gujarat down his former team Royal Challengers Bengaluru.