IPL 2025 | PBKS opt to bat as CSK hunt redemption after three losses

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match at Mullanpur.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer said that in the last match the team delayed in executing its plan and that the team had learnt a lot from that loss.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said that they were looking to bat first.

CSK will be eager to get back to winning ways and take home the vital two points. CSK are currently near the bottom of the table after suffering three consecutive losses.

With rumours of potential retirement, the CSK veteran MS Dhoni will also be under pressure to deliver as he was not able to deliver for his team

Coming off a fresh defeat at home against Rajasthan Royals, The Shreyas Iyer- led side will also be looking to clinch their first home win of the season.

Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact players

PBKS: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar

CSK: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kambo