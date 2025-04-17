IPL 2025 | MI win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"We are going to bowl first. I think it is a lot to do with the dew, last night there was dew and always at the Wankhede it is better to bat second," MI skipper Hardik Pandya said following the toss.

"It looks a pretty good wicket. We had a nice break, couple of practice sessions and here we are, five days go like that," SRH captain Pat Cummins said.

Despite a slow start to the season, both MI and SRH are coming off impressive wins in their most recent matches.

MI veteran Rohit Sharma has not been able to make his mark so far, scoring just 56 runs in five matches. Rohit Sharma is also just two sixes away from reaching the milestone of 250 sixes as an MI player.

MI are currently seventh in the table and SRH are ninth, with both teams having won two out of the six matches played.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga