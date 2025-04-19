IPL 2025 GT vs DC | Ashutosh cameo keeps Delhi on course to cross 200

Prasidh Krishna grabbed two more wickets in his final over, which was spoilt by successive sixes by Ashutosh Sharma as Delhi Capitals remained on course to breach the 200 mark in their IPL match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Krishna removed Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam off successive balls, both caught by wicket keeper Jos Buttler, ending with figures of 4/41.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj broke a threatening 53-run stand between Axar and Tristan Stubbs as Gujarat Titans pegged back Delhi Capitals after their blazing start.

Stubbs attempted a reverse scoop over short third man but only managed to send the ball straight into the hands of the fielder there after making 31 off 21 balls. At the end of 15 overs, DC had reached 150/4.

Prasidh had also taken the wickets of KL Rahul and Karun Nair. Rahul was trapped leg before for 28 in 14 balls while Nair was caught by Arshad Khan after scoring 31 off 18 balls, leaving Delhi at 93/3 in the ninth over.

Arshad had made the first breakthrough, dismissing Abishek Porel in the second over of the innings. Porel hit a full toss straight to Mohammed Siraj at mid-on after blasting 18 off 9 balls.

Gujarat Titans, currently third on the points table, had won the toss and chosen to bowl against table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans will aim to bounce back after their winning streak was broken in their previous clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

Gujarat Titans: Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Karim Janat