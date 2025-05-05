IPL 2025: CSK sign Urvil Patel who smashed 28-ball T20 ton as replacement for Vansh Bedi

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings have signed Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a ligament tear in his left ankle.

Patel made headlines in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed a 28-ball century -- the joint-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian -- against Tripura.

The 26-year-old has featured in 47 T20 matches, scoring 1,162 runs.