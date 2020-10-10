STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets rape threats after CSK loses to KKR

CSK failed to chase a 168-run target, losing the game to KKR by 10 runs.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva.

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: In a disturbing incident, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter received rape threats from social media trolls following Chennai Super Kings' loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday night.

Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, got the threats on her Instagram account.

The threats created an outrage on social media, especially from women.

Actor-turned-politician Nagma tweeted, "Where are we headed as a Nation? It's disgusting Dhoni's 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country??"

Sowmya Reddy, MLA from Jayanagara, Karnataka, wrote on her timeline, "This is just nasty! What's happening to our country? Where are we heading?"

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused."

Fans have often taken out their ire on the players. In earlier days, they have even pelted stones at players' homes, burnt posters and shouted abuses.

However, targeting the daughter of a player in such a way has been unheard of before.

