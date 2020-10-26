STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

How mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy scripted his comeback from misery

Kolkata Knight Riders star Varun Chakravarthy reveals what kept him going during the bad times and talks about the key people who kept him calm and gave him confidence.

Published: 26th October 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Chakravarthy

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy (Photo | Twitter/IPL)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever wondered what goes through a bowler's mind in the IPL when he doesn't have a good time? Or what he does to stay focused and fight back when the world starts doubting his abilities? 

Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders has a few answers. In his brief IPL career so far, the spinner has been through ups and downs.

A qualified architect from Tamil Nadu, Varun stands out for his calm demeanour and ability to read batsmen and situations - all these besides the deliveries that keep batsmen guessing. It has not happened automatically. He had to make a conscious effort. Self-analysis was part of the process.

"When I find something wrong with my bowling, I watch videos and study them. I don't panic and rush to a coach. Self-analysis has helped me understand my bowling better. I must say the time I spent at the KKR Academy before the IPL helped me stay in good shape physically and mentally. I had time to work on my game too," Varun told The New Indian Express from the UAE.

The mystery spinner was down with injuries after drawing attention with his assortment of carrom balls and wrong'uns in the domestic circuit during the 2018-19 season. What followed was a tough time. 

His first season in the IPL didn't go well either, as he played just one match for Kings XI Punjab with figures of 3-0-35-1.

From our archives | Narine’s coach, fourth-division experiments behind Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin

"I went through a lot in the last few years. Had a poor start to the IPL, nursed injuries. But I never gave up. I had the belief that I would do well and it was only a matter of time. During that phase, family, friends, my fiancée, coaches and trainers supported me. That kept me going," said Varun, adding that the KKR set-up helped him stay calm. "Talking to Dinesh Karthik and Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach) helped. They kept giving me confidence and told me that I have the potential to do well at this level. Their inputs kept me calm."

It paid off in the match against Delhi Capitals, when Varun registered the first five-wicket haul of IPL 2020

"Pleased with it. Never expected to get five wickets. This is a surreal moment because I didn't get wickets in the last few games. I worked hard for this tournament, practised for long hours. Five wickets in any format is good. But in T20, it is very special. I just followed the process and things fell in place," said the 29-year-old.

On that day, Varun had accounted for Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel, who are all capable of hitting the ball a long way. "I am more satisfied when I realise that I had taken the wickets of some powerful hitters. I just stayed calm, kept it tight with subtle variations. I was confident and my aim was not to leak runs."

In KKR, Varun is in good company. Sunil Narine is a big name and Varun is trying to benefit from his interactions with him. "He (Sunil) is an accomplished player. There is no chance of competition. I go to him for inputs and guidance. This performance has given me confidence and I hope to do well for my team. We have an excellent team and we should do well."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Chakravarthy IPL 2020 IPL Kolkata Knight Riders KKR
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp