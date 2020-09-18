STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Team now more acceptive of bio-bubble, empty stands won't lead to drop in intensity: Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore landed in the UAE on August 21 and have been training for more than two weeks, including some intra-squad practice games.

Published: 18th September 2020 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Virat Kohli along with teammates at a practice session. (Photo | PTI)

Skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Virat Kohli along with teammates at a practice session. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said his teammates have become "acceptive" of living in the IPL bio-bubble and there is no "desperation" for a change of environment as they approach the tournament proper from September 19.

Royal Challengers Bangalore landed in the UAE on August 21 and have been training for more than two weeks, including some intra-squad practice games.

"To be honest we have become more acceptive of the situation around us. Acceptance is the biggest change I have experienced (since day 1 here)," said Kohli in a virtual media conference organised to honour citizens who have become "COVID Heroes" amid the pandemic.

"When we spoke of the bio-bubble for the first time, we discussed about appreciating the things we have and the situation.

All of us have become very relaxed in that environment.

"If we were not being acceptive, then we would be sad or upset about the surroundings. But there is no desperation of any sort."

It will be the first time that IPL matches will be held in the absence of a packed crowd but Kohli said it is the need of the hour.

"All of us have thought about it (initially) and it would be a strange feeling and I won't deny that. But the feeling has changed little bit after the training sessions and practices games," he said.

"At the end of the day you just need to understand why you started playing the game, you started playing for the love of it. Crowds are main part of the game but that is not what you play for."

"I can only say one thing that our intensity levels will not drop, I can assure you. There is a larger reason why all this is happening."

Kohli was joined by teammates Parthiv Patel and the young Devdutt Paddikal in the interaction.

"It has sunk in (staying in bio-bubble). We did not put saliva on the ball during practice games and are taking care of ourself. It is very important to be safe," said Patel.

"Honestly, it is my third year with the team, I have never seen this kind of environment before in my career. Everyone is smiling and that is what is important," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp