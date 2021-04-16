STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chahar stars with ball as CSK restrict Punjab Kings to 106/8

Opting to bowl, CSK bowlers were on the job from the word go, picking up Punjab wickets at regular intervals to take the upper hand.

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during match at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Friday, April 16, 2021.

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during match at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | IPLT20)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Deepak Chahar's superb opening spell stood out as Chennai Super Kings restricted Punjab Kings to a below-par 106 for eight in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Tamil Nadu's power-hitter M Shahrukh Khan was the only Punjab batsman to make an impression, with a 36-ball 47 (4X4s, 2X6s) before falling to Sam Curran in the final over as CSK was all over their opponent.

Sam Curran (1/12), Moeen Ali (1/17), Dwayne Bravo (1/10) were the other wicket-takers for CSK.

Aiming to bounce back after being outclassed by Delhi Capitals in their opening match, CSK bowlers justified skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to bowl first by reducing Punjab to 26 for four in the powerplay (first six overs).

Chahar engineered the Punjab slide in the very first over by sending back Mayank Agarwal (0) with a beauty which nipped away from middle stump to hit the off stump.

Chahar kept up the pressure and increased PBKS's woes with his consistency and conceded only two fours in his four-over spell.

In-form Punjab skipper K L Rahul (5) was run-out by a brilliant direct throw from Ravindra Jadeja fielding at short-cover as the batsman tried to scramble for a single.

Jadeja was in the act in the fifth over again, grabbing a superb catch diving full-length to dismiss Chris Gayle for 10 to give Chahar his second wicket.

Nicholas Pooran bagged his second straight duck, pulling a short delivery straight into the hands of Shardul Thakur at long-leg.

Deepak Hooda (10), who played a blinder in Punjab's first match against Rajasthan Royals, could not repeat his heroics, lobbing a simple catch to Faf du Plessis as the team slipped to 26 for five in the seventh over.

Shahrukh Khan and Jhye Richardson (15, 22 balls, 2x4s) added 31 runs for the sixth wicket in what was the best partnership of the innings.

Murugan Ashwin (6) then added 30 runs with his Tamil Nadu teammate Khan to help Punjab's cause in an otherwise nightmare night for them.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing his 200th game for CSK, won the toss and chose to bowl.

