Rajat Patidar is a very promising talent: RCB batsman AB de Villiers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsman AB de Villiers said that Rajat Patidar is a promising talent and natural striker of the ball.

De Villiers is excited to see Patidar, who made his IPL debut in the season opener against Mumbai Indians, in the ongoing season. The right-handed batsman scored just eight runs and failed to find an opportunity in the playing XI against SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB has won both the games in the season so far.

"Rajat made his debut other night. I have not seen him playing big innings in the game yet. I watched him in the nets yesterday. Very promising talent, I think he looks calm at the wicket and is a very natural ball striker. It's gonna be exciting to watch him come through this season. If I have any influence whatsoever it would be great. I think he is gonna have good IPL. I'm excited to see what's to come," the wicketkeeper-batsman said in a video posted on RCB's official Twitter handle.

When asked how tough his job to keep wickets is, the former Proteas skipper said, "It is tough to start, it is one of the hardest things is the wicket-keeping and preparing for the games. 120 balls in and out, it is intense but it is not the one that kills you it's the build. Trying to take a lot of balls and trying to imitate what I'm going to do in the game at the training session.

"And then I'm a character who really enjoys to push myself. I really enjoy to knuckle down and take as many balls as I can. Do the drills, do the hard yards and then things are much easier in the game time than the other way around rather," he added.

De Villiers further said it is special to have his family with him for the IPL.

"It is obviously the first time all five of us are here. It is not something that comes easy, it is not easy to have five people in one room. It's chaos but it brings a different touch to the IPL for me. It definitely makes it special when I looked up the other night seeing the kids in the stands. Incredibly special," he concluded.

RCB will next play against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.