STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

DRS is not there to take a chance: MS Dhoni

Dhoni, who has been known to be spot on with DRS, opted to not take a review against Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan after he was hit on the pads by a Deepak Chahar delivery.

Published: 17th April 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings. (Photo | IPL)

Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni offered a brief lesson on how to use Decision Review System (DRS) that might come in handy for those struggling to use it well like the current Indian team.

Dhoni, who has been known to be spot on with DRS, opted to not take a review against Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan after he was hit on the pads by a Deepak Chahar delivery on the very first ball he faced. The umpire had ruled him not out and it seemed from the replays that Dhoni's decision to not take a review was right.

"I thought that [lbw call] was high. So told him (Chahar) 'no we are not reviewing'. I have always felt DRS is there to take the howlers away and not just to take a chance. You only take a chance if it's the last over of the game or it's someone very important," said Dhoni after the match while explaining how he has approached DRS.

Dhoni, however, praised Chahar for his effort that saw the pace bowler take four early wickets to peg the Punjab franchise back. The right-arm pacer returned with figures of four wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

Despite being a good death overs bowler, Chahar bowled all his four overs early without a break.

"Chahar is somebody who has developed as a death overs bowler too. If I'm looking to attack and there is movement I try to bowl him out because he gets more out of the pitch. As a bowling unit we have more resources. I was looking to attack, so bowled his four overs and it helps in becoming fit because to bowl 4 successive overs you need to be fit," added Dhoni.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 MS Dhoni
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp