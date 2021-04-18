STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We showed great character against SRH: Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan

Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets each as Mumbai Indians registered an easy win over SRH.

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan lauded the side after registering their second consecutive win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said the players showed great character against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by 13 runs on Saturday. Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets each as Mumbai Indians registered an easy win over SRH on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians had scored 150/5, thanks to Kieron Pollard's two sixes on the last two balls. In response, SRH was bundled out for 137 despite a flying start given by Jonny Bairstow.

"We all know the value of that and even though we didn't start well with the ball, the way you guys showed character, in staying the fight, was important. We showed that. That is the biggest takeaway from this game. It does not matter how other teams are coming at us. We are going to find a way of coming back. That is something which is very heartening to see from our outside. So, continue with that," Zaheer said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle.

"Boulty it was great yorkers. You have been working on it consciously. And Bumrah, you have been special all along man. Continue with the work you have been doing. Chahar, it is not one or two games it is a season and that's what we have been talking about, continue with that," he added.

Former India pacer further talked about the challenging playing conditions in Chennai and said this leg is the toughest.

"We did speak about this leg being the toughest leg. We knew that it was not going to be easy and three matches down we have two wins under our belt. And I think that is what matters. It is just about working on that belief," Zaheer said.

"We did speak about getting together, backing each other finding a way of winning games of cricket in a tough venue and I am very happy to see that. The fight which everyone is talking about, everyone is seeing that is commendable. Just keep believing in that keep enjoying the processes. Quinton-Rohit provided a great start and it was a great finish by Pollard on this track," he added.

Zaheer further said the team is already looking a champion side."When I am looking around in this group, the team is looking a champion team. That is how we will keep going in this season. Enjoy every bit of it. You guys deserve it,"

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

