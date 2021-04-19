STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Hardik Pandya thanks Mumbai Indians for six 'extraordinary' years

Hardik Pandya on Monday took a trip down memory lane as he completed six 'extraordinary' years with Mumbai Indians.

Published: 19th April 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday took a trip down memory lane as he completed six "extraordinary" years with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik made his debut for Mumbai Indians on this day in 2015 and since then the all-rounder has established himself as one of the key members of the side.

Hardik thanked the management, staff, teammates, and fans for the love and support and posted a video cherishing some good moments of his with Mumbai Indians.

"A walk down memory lane and looking back at 6 extraordinary years with a team so close to my heart @mipaltan To the management, staff, teammates and fans who've been with me on this journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Hardik tweeted.

In his debut match, Hardik had scored 16 runs off six balls as Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed Hardik picked up a niggle during the ODI series between India and England and that has kept the all-rounder away from bowling in the ongoing IPL.

Hardik has in recent times stuck to playing as a finisher both in the national team and Mumbai Indians. Jayawardene wants Hardik to recover fully from the niggle before taking on the batsmen with ball in hand.

"We were looking forward to him bowling this season as he didn't bowl in last year's IPL after coming from an injury and he wasn't ready. In his last ODI match against England, I believe Hardik picked up a niggle so we don't want to risk an injury," Jayawardene explained.

"We want to be sure that he is comfortable in bowling so hopefully in the next few weeks with a bit of work and all that you might see him bowling, we would love to see him bowling but as soon as the niggle goes off and he is comfortable in bowling we could utilise that asset as well," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp