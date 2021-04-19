STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Batting second at Wankhede easier because of dew, says Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Published: 19th April 2021 12:09 PM

Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After playing a match-winning knock of 92 runs against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that batting second at the Wankhede Stadium becomes easier because of the dew.

Mayank Agarwal's masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course to victory but Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side and Delhi Capitals registered an easy win at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mayank's (69) sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan (15) had propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four. In response, Dhawan's (92) innings and Marcus Stoinis' (27) onslaught helped Delhi Capitals get over the line with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

"The bounce is true at the Wankhede surface and the ball comes onto the bat. Especially in the second innings, it becomes a lot easier to bat here because of the dew. For my batting style, I enjoy using pace on the ball and against spinners, it is not turning so I can hit my shots," Dhawan told spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on a video posted on the official website of the IPL.

When asked about sweeping the pacers, Dhawan said: "Once I know that the opposition bowlers are bowling yorkers or wide yorkers, they have set up the field where it is hard to find a boundary on the offside, I try to use the pace and I enjoy doing that. I enjoy playing that cheeky shots, be it sweeps and I practice that in the nets as well."

Earlier, Mayank and Rahul played knocks of 69 and 61 respectively as Punjab Kings posted a total of 195/4 in the allotted twenty overs. For Punjab Kings, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan remained unbeaten on 22 and 15. For Delhi Capitals, Chris Woakes, Lukman Meriwala, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan took one wicket each.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Talking about the Chennai wicket, Dhawan said: "It is a nice challenge, what I am seeing on TV is that it is turning a bit in Chennai, I am already preparing for it." 

