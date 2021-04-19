STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai Indians has adapted pretty well to competitive Chennai wicket: Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene feels neutral venues in the ongoing IPL 2021 makes the tournament more exciting and interesting.

Published: 19th April 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels neutral venues in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 makes the tournament more exciting and interesting.

Each team is playing at four venues in the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru are slated to host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.

One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL is the fact that all games are being played at neutral venues and no team will get to play at their home venue.

Moreover, Chennai has witnessed some low-scoring thrillers. But Jayawardene reckons the wickets are not unplayable and one of the reasons that Mumbai Indians has faired well is because the team has adapted pretty well to the conditions.

"Well I think it's unfair to say that you need batting wickets in IPL, why is the tournament interesting is because every venue is different which makes it evenly contesting. Yes the wickets are slightly on the slower side but we have still seen scores of 150 or 160 in the last few matches," said Jayawardene while replying to a query from ANI.

"They are not unplayable wickets they are good competitive wickets. I think we have been consistent in our approach it is challenging but we have adapted pretty well. Sometimes we will make mistakes and that is part of the game."

"Every game is a challenge in Chennai because we are playing different teams and not just playing against CSK in Chennai, we are playing against different opposition, so we also have to adjust to different playing styles according to the teams," Jayawardene opined.

The likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard who don't shy away from hammering the bowlers in any given situation are what makes Mumbai Indians a batting powerhouse and former Sri Lanka skipper feels his side can chase any target in the cash-rich league.

"I am pretty confident that we can chase a target if we are asked to bowl first. We believe in that ability, it's not just Chennai but in any conditions, it's the same for us in Wankhede where it is easier to chase the totals down," said Jayawardene.

"We try and believe in ourselves that nothing is impossible but we can't control the atmosphere or conditions. We can control our mindset and I know if we have to chase something down this the batting line up which can achieve the target," he added.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahela Jayawardene Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp