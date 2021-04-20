STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Moeen Ali adding all-round aspect which we lacked last year: CSK's Stephen Fleming

Fleming said because of the "many resources" his team has, it's facing the challenge of managing the batting order.

Published: 20th April 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming feels that England player Moeen Ali has strengthened the team as he brings all-round value to it, which was missed in the last IPL season.

Fleming said Ali's impressive batting at No.3 has been instrumental in the team getting good scores so far this season.

"He is adding an all-round aspect to our game which we lacked last year," Fleming said of Ali, who hit a quickfire 26 and returned with figures of 3/7 in CSK's 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday night.

"His contribution was just what we were looking for. We are absolutely happy with the way he has started," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

The head coach said his team has not played "a good 20 overs with the bat" yet but still getting high scores.

"I'm really excited about the way we are playing. The long resource we have, we're using and we are pushing opposition hard. So we are playing a positive brand throughout," the former New Zealand captain said.

He said captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni would get better as he spends more time in the middle.

Dhoni scored 18 off 17 balls after coming at number five.

"Yes, his form is restoring, every time he gets some balls in the middle he's going to get better and better," Fleming said.

"There will be opportunities where we would probably look to throw MS Dhoni up as with (Ravindra) Jadeja and others."

Fleming said because of the "many resources" his team has, it's facing the challenge of managing the batting order.

"At the moment we are just trying to be a solid order and look for simple parts of the game and what the conditions provide us in terms of how we can attack. "We know we have got a lot of batting and the way we are playing is really encouraging. We haven't put together a perfect innings by any means but the skipper will be a big part of it going forward," Fleming added.

He said the team will continue to back opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (10) despite his struggles and failing for the third straight game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moeen Ali CSK Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming IPL IPL 2021
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp