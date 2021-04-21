STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

If allowed, first statue that will go up for Delhi Capitals is of Amit Mishra, says Parth Jindal

Amit Mishra is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL as he has 164 wickets to his name from 152 matches.

Published: 21st April 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has said that leg-spinner Amit Mishra would be the first player from the franchise to have his statue outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium if the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are allowed to put up statues outside their home stadiums.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web over Mumbai Indians before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played knocks of 45 and 33 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Mishra had picked four wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9.

"If IPL teams are ever allowed to put up statues outside their home stadiums by the @BCCI and state cricket bodies -- there is no doubt in my mind that the first statue that will go up for us @DelhiCapitals will be that of @MishiAmit -- what a wonderful servant he has been to DC," tweeted Jindal.

Mishra is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL as he has 164 wickets to his name from 152 matches.

He is also the only bowler in the league to take three hat-tricks. The veteran has been a long servant for Delhi Capitals and he still holds the key to their spin department.

Coming back to Tuesday's game, Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn't falter at the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah's two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job a lot easier for the DC batsmen.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six overs, but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parth Jindal Amit Mishra Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp