STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Hope MS Dhoni's parents recover quickly from COVID-19, says Stephen Fleming

Dhoni's father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently recuperating at the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi.

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Captain of Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | IPL)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Captain of Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Following the diagnosis of MS Dhoni's parents with COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has stated that all the support is set up for the skipper and his family.

Dhoni's father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently recuperating at the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi.

"From a management point of view, we are well aware of his family's situation. And the support is set up for MS and his family. Talking with MS, the situation is under control for now but we'll monitor it in the next few days. It's a tough time for everybody," Fleming said in a virtual press conference after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which CSK won by 18 runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

"It's (Covid-19) affecting India the way it is and it is reaching IPL with friends and family and hopefully not to the bubbles. We spent quite a bit of time talking about the care of friends and families in the wider group. We have that responsibility that MS has the support that he needs. We hope that his family recovers quickly," he added.

In an update on Wednesday, the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital said that the oxygen level of Dhoni's parents is stable.

Following their thrilling win over KKR, CSK are now at the top of the table in the ongoing Indian Premier League, with six points from four games. They will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming IPL 2021
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp