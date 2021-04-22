STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

It's a matter of time before something comes together: Eoin Morgan on his poor form

After their 18-run loss against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday, the World Cup-winning captain's sequence of scores this season read 2, 7, 29 and 7.

Published: 22nd April 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Eoin Morgan (c) of Kolkata Knight Riders during the press conference. (Photo | IPL)

Eoin Morgan (c) of Kolkata Knight Riders during the press conference. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

MUMBAI: His poor run of scores notwithstanding, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan remains unfazed and says it's a "matter of time" before he fires in the ongoing IPL.

After their 18-run loss against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday, the World Cup-winning captain's sequence of scores this season read 2, 7, 29 and 7.

"It's everything's about the process. The way I'm going about things at the moment is extremely positive. I've been here a long time now and I've been practising well and it's a matter of time before something comes together," he said at the post-match press conference.

KKR have got a vaunted batting line-up, but it has faltered in three matches so far in the league, even though the team came close against CSK.

In the high-scoring game, CSK posted 220/3 in 20 overs and then managed to bowl out KKR for 202, after Morgan's team was reeling at 31 for five inside the powerplay.

"We have a very deep batting line-up, and it's one of our strengths and we are very experienced in that middle and lower middle-order, and today we saw that."

A fine rally, led by Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Dinesh Karthik, helped KKR go past 200 but not the stiff victory target of 221.

Morgan said he is proud of the strong comeback by his team.

"We have to be proud of getting so close, and actually putting ourselves in a winning position. Particularly, Pat Cummins towards the end played beautiful," Morgan said.

"It really did flip things right in our favour, but obviously, having made those five mistakes earlier did cost us."

For KKR, the change of venue did not change their fortunes as their bowlers leaked plenty of runs after Morgan opted to field.

Morgan had made two changes in his bowling attack, bringing in rookie pacer Kamalesh Nagarkoti in place of Harbhajan Singh, while Sunil Narine played his first game of the season replacing Shakib-Al-Hasan.

While Narine returned figures of 1/34 from his four overs, Nagarkoti conceded 25 runs from his two overs.

But it was their star pacer Cummins who was the most expensive among the lot as the Aussie gave away 58 runs from his four overs, while Russell's two overs went for 27 runs with one wicket at the death.

But Morgan said the bowlers did a reasonable job.

"I think today, upon reflection after both sides have been batted, they did a reasonable job. When you look at the position that we were in from the powerplay onwards, and only falling 20 runs short.

"You don't have to be an optimist to think that we would have been in a good position if we had batted better at the top of the order," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp