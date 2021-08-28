Delhi Capitals players hit the gym after completing quarantine in Dubai

By ANI

DUBAI: Star batsman Shreyas Iyer and spinner Amit Mishra are among the Delhi Capitals players who have started training for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals on Saturday shared pictures from the team's first gym session together after completing the quarantine process.

"Snapshots of DC stars hustling in their 1st gym session together after quarantine," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Delhi Capitals had arrived in UAE for the remaining leg of the IPL on August 21.

Mumbai Indians and CSK were the first to reach UAE and begin training.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

After the match on September 19, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg. The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.