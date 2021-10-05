STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

At first, I was pissed: Shimron Hetmyer on Ashwin coming ahead of him to bat against CSK

Delhi Capitals batter Shimron Hetmyer has revealed he was upset when the team management decided to send Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him to bat.

Published: 05th October 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer

Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer (Photo | Delhi Capitals Instagram)

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals batter Shimron Hetmyer has revealed he was upset when the team management decided to send Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Hetmyer played an unbeaten knock of 28 off just 18 balls to help Delhi Capitals defeat CSK by three wickets with two balls to spare. With this win, Rishabh Pant-led outfit moved to the top of the points table with 20 points from 13 games.

"I am enjoying playing the role of being a finisher, to be honest. I am trying to be more open to different challenges. Playing for the West Indies, is about batting in the top-four, here it is a different challenge for me and it has been really fun," Hetmyer told teammate Ashwin in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"At first, I was pissed and then it was like for the team. Whatever the team requires, we will do that. At first, I thought you are going to take Moeen Ali out, to be honest, I know you are very well known for slog-sweeping. I was surprised to see you nudging it around," he added.

In the final over of the innings, the second delivery bowled by Dwayne Bravo landed miles outside off and it did not even hit the pitch. The on-field umpire had ruled it as a wide and everyone was shocked to see the delivery not being termed as a no-ball.

"I honestly thought that was a no-ball. The umpire said that it was not a no-ball because it passed the second line, something like that. I guess I have to google about it," said Hetmyer.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 43 balls as CSK posted a total of 136/5 in the allotted twenty overs. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel returned with figures of 2-18.

Delhi Capitals will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shimron Hetmyer Ravichandran Ashwin CSK CSK vs DC Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp