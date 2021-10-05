At first, I was pissed: Shimron Hetmyer on Ashwin coming ahead of him to bat against CSK

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals batter Shimron Hetmyer has revealed he was upset when the team management decided to send Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Hetmyer played an unbeaten knock of 28 off just 18 balls to help Delhi Capitals defeat CSK by three wickets with two balls to spare. With this win, Rishabh Pant-led outfit moved to the top of the points table with 20 points from 13 games.

"I am enjoying playing the role of being a finisher, to be honest. I am trying to be more open to different challenges. Playing for the West Indies, is about batting in the top-four, here it is a different challenge for me and it has been really fun," Hetmyer told teammate Ashwin in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"At first, I was pissed and then it was like for the team. Whatever the team requires, we will do that. At first, I thought you are going to take Moeen Ali out, to be honest, I know you are very well known for slog-sweeping. I was surprised to see you nudging it around," he added.

In the final over of the innings, the second delivery bowled by Dwayne Bravo landed miles outside off and it did not even hit the pitch. The on-field umpire had ruled it as a wide and everyone was shocked to see the delivery not being termed as a no-ball.

"I honestly thought that was a no-ball. The umpire said that it was not a no-ball because it passed the second line, something like that. I guess I have to google about it," said Hetmyer.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 43 balls as CSK posted a total of 136/5 in the allotted twenty overs. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel returned with figures of 2-18.

Delhi Capitals will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.