Sunil Gavaskar asks English commentator Alan Wilkins about 'Kohinoor' during IPL match

Alan Wilkins requested Sunil Gavaskar to describe the scenic beauty of Marine Drive and a pat reply came from the former India captain.

Published: 12th April 2022 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who is known for his in-depth analysis of cricket with witty words outdid himself when he jokingly asked English commentator Alan Wilkins to use his influence and get the 'Kohinoor' diamond back.

During the break in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, Gavaskar and Wilkins were doing the commentary while the screen was showing the beautifully lit Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Wilkins requested Gavaskar to describe the scenic beauty of Marine Drive and a pat reply came from the former India captain.

While comparing Marine Drive to the Queen's necklace, Gavaskar told Wilkins, "We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond".

Understanding the pun, both the commentators started laughing, while Gavaskar continued to ask Wilkins if he had any special influence on the British government so he could request to give Kohinoor back to India.

Gavaskar's reference to the priceless diamond left Indian cricket fans talking about it on social media.

One user wrote, "Sunil Gavaskar ribbing Alan Wilkins about the British taking away the Kohinoor after Wilkins commented on Marine Drive being called the Queen's Necklace is GOLD!"

Another user wrote on Twitter, "Oh LORD! Sunil Gavaskar just did it!! He asked Alan Wilkins to wiggle around his influence all the way up to the royalty in order to secure the Kohinoor back for India while commentating live on TV in front of the millions. Casually! An Absolute Gem! #IPL2022 #LSGvsRR."

