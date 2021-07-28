STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olympics: Richarlison's goals give Brazil a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia

Published: 28th July 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Reinier, top, and Saudi Arabia's Abdulbasit Hindi battle for the ball during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAITAMA: Richarlison scored a pair of goals and Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic soccer tournament with a 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Brazil started the day at the top of the standings in Group D, which includes Germany and Ivory Coast, but needed a win or draw to advance.

Matheus Cunha gave Brazil the lead in the 14th minute, but Abdulelah Almari equalized in the 27th with a goal that was confirmed by video review.

Richarlison, who plays for Everton, scored a header in the 76th, and then added his second in stoppage time. He now has five goals at the Tokyo Games.

The Brazilians are playing without Neymar, who helped the team win gold five years ago at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games but was with the senior team that competed in the recent Copa America. Brazil's roster for the Tokyo Olympics includes Dani Alves as one of its older exceptions.

Saudi Arabia has been eliminated.

Here are some of the other results so far:

Japan beats Chile, will play Sweden in Olympic quarterfinals

Mina Tanaka scored the lone goal Tuesday to help Japan beat Chile 1-0 and set up a quarterfinal match against Sweden in the women's Olympic soccer competition.

Tanaka scored from a close range finish in the 77th minute at the Miyagi Stadium.

The hosts finished third in Group E but still progressed to the knockout phase. Britain and Canada, who drew 1-1 in the other game, finished in the top two places.

Britain finishes atop its group after 1-1 draw with Canada

Britain earned first place in its group in the women's Olympic soccer tournament on Tuesday with an own-goal in the final minutes for a 1-1 draw with Canada.

Adriana Leon scored in the 55th minute to give Canada the lead before the equalizing goal in the 85th. Britain, with wins in its first two Group E games, had already secured a spot in the knockout stage.

Britain will next play Australia in the quarterfinals in Kashima, while Canada heads to Rifu to face Brazil, the second-place team Group F. Brazil defeated Zambia 1-0 in its final game Tuesday.

Canada rested captain Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer. She was not among the 18 who dressed for the match.

Netherlands downs China 8-2, sets up match against US

Lieke Martens, Lineth Beerensteyn and Vivianne Miedema scored two goals each and the Netherlands secured its spot in the quarterfinals of the women's Olympic soccer tournament with an 8-2 victory over China on Tuesday.

The Dutch finished atop Group F and will face the United States in Yokohama in the quarterfinals on Friday, setting up a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

The Dutch were even on points with Brazil at the top of Group F, but held the edge for first place on goal difference. The 21 goals that the Netherlands scored in the three group matches shattered the record of 16 total tournament goals scored by the United States in 2012.

Shanice van de Sanden and Victoria Pelova also scored for the Netherlands. China got goals from Wang Shanshan and Wang Yenwan.

Miedema has a record eight goals so far in the tournament, breaking the mark of six set by Canada great Christine Sinclair.

The Netherlands reached the World Cup final two years ago in France but lost to the United States. The Tokyo Games are the Netherlands’ first Olympics.

China, ranked No. 15 in the world and playing in its fifth Olympics, was eliminated with the loss.

