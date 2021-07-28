Tokyo Olympics: Australia wins rowing gold in women's, men's four

By PTI

TOKYO: Australia has doubled its haul of Olympic rowing gold medals as the men's four charged to victory moments after the Aussie women claimed their gold.

Australia had bolted to the front by the 500-meter mark and never were challenged for the lead to reach in the finish line as Romania fought a late surge by Italy to claim the silver medal.

Australia's time of 5 minutes, 42.76 set a new Olympic record.

Italy won bronze.