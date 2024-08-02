Brazil's Hugo Calderano becomes 1st from outside Asia or Europe to reach Olympic table tennis semis

PARIS: Brazil's Hugo Calderano reached an Olympic milestone at the Paris Games, becoming the first player from outside Asia or Europe to reach the semifinals in table tennis.

Calderano beat Jang Woo-jin 4-0 for the breakthrough in men's singles on Thursday.

I had some emotions after the match," the 28-year-old Calderano said.

"It's really nice to represent a whole continent. At the same time I want so much more. I want to keep going, reach the final and maybe even a gold medal.

He will face either Egypt's Omar Assar or Sweden's Truls Moregard, who upset World No.1 Wang Chuqin in the round of 32.