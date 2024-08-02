Olympics

Brazil's Hugo Calderano becomes 1st from outside Asia or Europe to reach Olympic table tennis semis

Brazil's Hugo Calderano plays against France's Alexis Lebrun during a men's singles round of 16 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France.
Brazil's Hugo Calderano plays against France's Alexis Lebrun during a men's singles round of 16 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France.
Associated Press

PARIS: Brazil's Hugo Calderano reached an Olympic milestone at the Paris Games, becoming the first player from outside Asia or Europe to reach the semifinals in table tennis.

Calderano beat Jang Woo-jin 4-0 for the breakthrough in men's singles on Thursday.

I had some emotions after the match," the 28-year-old Calderano said.

"It's really nice to represent a whole continent. At the same time I want so much more. I want to keep going, reach the final and maybe even a gold medal.

He will face either Egypt's Omar Assar or Sweden's Truls Moregard, who upset World No.1 Wang Chuqin in the round of 32.

