Paris Olympics 2024: Bhaker climbing uncharted territory

In the Village, she is on her own. Manu loves her solitude and usually is not one for a casual chat with teammates, unless it is required. It's always about sport and nothing else. It was remarkable when Manu came back a couple of days later in her beloved 25m pistol event and shot some of her best rounds to qualify for the final in second place with 590 points.

No Indian shooter has ever qualified for the final in three events in shooting. The way she is hitting the mark, a third medal is within her grasp. Any medal will make her the most decorated Olympic athlete India have ever produced.

One needs a lot more than just composure to stand in the stations, day after day, and shoot for a place in the final. More so after winning medals. She seemed grounded and medals did not deter her from concentrating on the job in hand. The talent was always there and the hunger too. Manu has been stressing that she wasn't enjoying the sport as much as she is now. The crying and sobbing that the world saw after the Tokyo events has vanished. She has reunited with Jaspal, her coach from her junior days, and the two have set out to carve India’s greatest legacy.

The 22-year-old has been immaculate with her rounds during the qualifications, with more tens than other numbers. On Friday, at times, she seemed invincible. Now she just has to carry that aura into Saturday.

Manu had been working on her mental side of her game. She believes she had honed the technique and its the mind that is going to give her medals here. Thats what she has been doing but without a professional psychologist. “My coach is my psychologist and he takes care of everything,” she had said.

The new found love for violin too has helped her ease stress. When she walks out on Saturday with the weapon in hand, exactly a week after she won her first medal of the Games, she will not just be taking aim at a target but at destiny. The Chateauroux shooting ranges are waiting to witness one of the greatest feats in Indian sport.