Deepika reaches individual archery quarterfinals; Bhajan Kaur eliminated

PARIS: Criticised for her below-par show in the team event, veteran Indian archer Deepika Kumari reached the individual quarterfinals with a 6-4 win over Germany's Michelle Kroppen, but it was curtains for Bhajan Kaur at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

Bhajan lost the shoot-off to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa.

Desperate to salvage India's floundering campaign in the archery range, Deepika will face Korea's Suhyeon Nam in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile the 18-year-old Bhajan did well to stretch her Indonesian rival to shoot-off but fluffed the first shot by managing an eight when she needed a 10 to secure her passage into the last-eight.

"Certainly I was lacking in something, that's why I lost. I will work on that when I go back home," Bhajan said after her 1/8 elimination round match. Asked if she felt the nerves going into the shoot-off, she said, "Wo toh poore match mein hi rehta hai (nervousness remains throughout)," she said with a chuckle.

"I was not thinking of shooting a 10, I was just focussed on following the process," she said.

"I have learnt a lot from this campaign," she added but could not explain what, and again let out a smile.

After disappointing results in other team events, the mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara on Friday was in line to win a bronze but finished fourth.

Coach Purmina Mahato said they had told the archers not to think about the results and just stay focussed on shooting.

"We told them, do not think about win or loss, just shoot. It's 90 percent mind game. You have to be mentally strong. Bhajan fought well but missed that last shot. We were actually assured that she will do well."

Deepika is last Indian archer remaining in hunt. Deepika made a bright start against the German with a hat-trick of nines.

Kroppen had a poor six at first and from there it was just catch-up for her.

The second game was a tie as Kroppen hit consecutive nines and Deepika made up for an 8 with a 10.

Both the archers began the third set with 7s but Deepika recovered to fire a 10 while the German could not hit two 9s.

The last shot of 9 was enough for Deepika to take a 5-1 lead.

The German fought back with two 10s (2nd and 3rd) while Deepika only had one 10, in the fourth set.

A draw would have been enough for Deepika to move to the next round and she managed that despite starting with an 8.