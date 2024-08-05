Chile gets its first Olympic gold in 20 years as Francisca Crovetto wins women's skeet shooting

CHATEAUROUX: Chile won its first Olympic gold medal in 20 years on Sunday when Francisca Crovetto took victory in the women's skeet, while Amber Rutter of Britain took silver a little more than three months after becoming a mother.

Crovetto won the gold in a shoot-off, hitting her last two targets for the win after a disputed call to give Rutter a miss for a shot that TV replays showed had seemed to clip the target.

Crovetto and Rutter had finished equal on 55 out of 60 to force the shoot-off.

“This is way sport goes, unfortunately. l truly believe I did hit that last target. I just don’t want it to take away from any of the other girls’ performances," Rutter said, calling for video reviews at future competitions to ensure “a level playing field.”

Crovetto is the first Chilean gold medalist since the 2004 Athens Olympics, when Nicolás Massú won men's tennis gold in singles and in doubles with Fernando González.

Chile had not won an Olympic medal of any kind since 2008 and its only shooting medal was a skeet silver in 1988 for Alfonso de Iruarrízaga, when skeet was a mixed-gender event.

“I still don’t believe it,” said Crovetto, a 34-year-old four-time Olympian. “It is a dream come true. I am living my childhood dream.”