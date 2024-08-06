Olympic champion An Se-young accuses badminton association of injury 'neglect'

South Korea's sports ministry said Tuesday it would investigate allegations by new Olympic badminton champion An Se-young that she was neglected by her national federation while injured.

World number one An swept to gold on Monday in Paris with a 21-13, 21-16 victory over China's He Bingjiao.

Shortly after, the 22-year-old An shocked fans at home in South Korea by telling reporters: "I think it may be difficult to continue with the national team after this moment."

An accused the Korea Badminton Association of not providing adequate support while she was suffering from a knee injury sustained last year.

An said she had to compete in pain because of the injury and had even been initially misdiagnosed regarding its severity.

"I was so disappointed with (the association) during my injury. I really can't get over those moments," An told reporters, without getting into further details.

She accused the association of "neglecting" its responsibilities.