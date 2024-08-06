Olympics

Olympics 2024 : India lose to Germany in hockey semifinal, to face Spain for bronze medal

India lost to Germany 3-2, the team is set to face against Spain for the bronze medal
India's Harmanpreet Singh, right, shoots from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, right, shoots from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo | PTI
FRANCE: India lost 2-3 to Germany in the semifinal of the men's hockey of the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday.

It was a dream chance for India to enter the final of the Olympics after 44 years but Germany played spoilsport to that.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Sukhjeet Singh (36th) scored for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18th), Christopher Ruhr (27th) and Marco Miltkau (54th) were the scorers for Germany.

India will now take on Spain in the bronze medal match, while Germany will be up against Netherlands in the final.

