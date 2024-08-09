Arshad taunts and teases coaching manuals en route to creating Olympic history

PARIS: World Athletics coordinator was looking for someone to translate Arshad Nadeem’s conversation. He speaks in Hindi or Urdu and does not know English, which is understandable. What seemed more bewildering is that the Pakistan team did not have a media manager at that time. Finally, a Pakistan journalist doubled up as a translator.
Arshad was born to a mason family in Punjab province of Pakistan. If not for javelin, he could have been Pakistan’s fast bowler. He dreamed of becoming a cricketer as a child and not a javelin thrower. Destiny had something else in store for him. On Thursday he was crowned as Olympic champion.
A freak and a genius? Or everything rolled into one? There is no concrete answer. He is taunting and teasing the coaching manuals of javelin champions, almost reduced them to a farcical corner. Arshad gingerly runs on the runway, almost resembling a fast bowler. When other runners take a full run-up, Arshad casually runs from somewhere in the middle. A half run-up to be precise. Takes a few steps before transition and throws effortlessly. The spear would keep travelling for eternity. And on Thursday at the grandest of all stages in Paris when it hit the mark it read an astounding 92.97m. An Olympic record. Ahead of world and Tokyo 2020 Games champion Neeraj Chopra who could manage 89.45m with a troubled groin.
If one believes that athletes need support system with coaches and a posse of support staff that too was binned by Arshad. He trains in Lahore, Pakistan and doesn’t compete in the European circuit much because of paucity of funds, according to the Pakistan journalists assembled at the mixed zone.
Just before the Olympics he spent just three weeks in Potchefstroom, South Africa, before the Olympics. He then went back to Pakistan and came to Paris. Even now he doesn’t know what javelin he uses to throw.
Listening to Arshad chronicling his journey was fascinating too. “I played almost all sport,” he said. “I used to be a fast bowler and wanted to play cricket. Then in school I joined athletics. I used to run 200m, competed in all four throws. I used to be a good cricketer and also a fast bowler. Then one day my coach told me that forget about cricket and other sport and start javelin.”
In 2015 he started throwing javelin seriously and competed at the South Asian Games in Guwahati for the first time in 2016 where he recorded a throw of 78.33m. He got a scholarship from the IAAF High Performance Training Centre (now World Athletics).
There is a streak of innocence, almost childlike, in Arshad’s narration too. He says how he had to undergo surgeries on his knees and how it was because of doctor Ali Sher Bajwa in London. He kept thanking him throughout the interaction he had with the media after the medal. After he lamented that he did not have proper javelins to throw, the Pakistan Prime Minister provided him with equipment and a bit of support. Arshad respects Neeraj and calls him Neeraj bhai more with respect than reverence. He said that if not for doctor Ali Sher Bajwa, an orthopaedic surgeon he would not have competed at the Olympics. He also thanked his coach.
He also said that India and Pakistan rivalry is riveting especially in cricket but youngsters in India and Pakistan must take inspiration from them and pursue the sport with intent. Neeraj still leads Arshad 9-1 in head to head. This is to more battles to come.